Taylor Swift teases 'Eras Tour' return with unexpected guest

Taylor Swift is back for the final leg of record-breaking Eras Tour.



Following a short break, Swift is now ready to wow fans with her electrifying performances.

Sharing a video of herself on Instagram, Swift has teased her return—but along with an unexpected guest.

In the video, the Cruel Summer hitmaker can be scene holding one of her beloved cats, Olivia Benson, in her arms.

She captioned the post, "Back in the office… #MiamiTSTheErasTour."

The 14-time Grammy winner looked stunning in bright yellow sweat shirt paired with a blue jeans.

However, this post has left fans wondering what's next to come, especially due to Swift's love for leaving hints for Swifties.

One Reddit user wrote, "Such an out of character post for her," while another agreed, "Exactly!!! Blondie has something planned y’all… or she could just know that we’re gonna analyse every f****** thing about this and thought it would be funny."

However, one user hilariously noted, "I'm just thinking she's got a lot of trust in Olivia to not run. Can you imagine chasing a cat around an empty stadium?"

"Yellow orange something something clue," another user guessed.

Swift will kick off the final leg on October 18 and the tour will be concluded on December 8, 2024.

It is worth mentioning that this cryptic video comes after a major announcement made by the Blank Space crooner.

On Tuesday, Swift announced The Official Eras Tour Book to celebrate the special memories made on the tour, and The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology.