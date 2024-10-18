 
Geo News

Taylor Swift teases 'Eras Tour' return with unexpected guest

Taylor Swift returns to 'Eras Tour' with a special guest

By
Web Desk
|

October 18, 2024

Taylor Swift teases 'Eras Tour' return with unexpected guest

Taylor Swift is back for the final leg of record-breaking Eras Tour.

Following a short break, Swift is now ready to wow fans with her electrifying performances.

Sharing a video of herself on Instagram, Swift has teased her return—but along with an unexpected guest.

In the video, the Cruel Summer hitmaker can be scene holding one of her beloved cats, Olivia Benson, in her arms.

She captioned the post, "Back in the office… #MiamiTSTheErasTour."

The 14-time Grammy winner looked stunning in bright yellow sweat shirt paired with a blue jeans.

However, this post has left fans wondering what's next to come, especially due to Swift's love for leaving hints for Swifties.

One Reddit user wrote, "Such an out of character post for her," while another agreed, "Exactly!!! Blondie has something planned y’all… or she could just know that we’re gonna analyse every f****** thing about this and thought it would be funny."

Taylor Swift returns to Eras Tour with a special guest
Taylor Swift returns to 'Eras Tour' with a special guest

However, one user hilariously noted, "I'm just thinking she's got a lot of trust in Olivia to not run. Can you imagine chasing a cat around an empty stadium?"

"Yellow orange something something clue," another user guessed.

Swift will kick off the final leg on October 18 and the tour will be concluded on December 8, 2024.

It is worth mentioning that this cryptic video comes after a major announcement made by the Blank Space crooner.

On Tuesday, Swift announced The Official Eras Tour Book to celebrate the special memories made on the tour, and The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology.

Sebastian Stan recalls being 'desperate' to play specific role in ‘Star Trek'
Sebastian Stan recalls being 'desperate' to play specific role in ‘Star Trek'
Tom Holland finally manages to keep a 'secret' for Robert Downey Jr.
Tom Holland finally manages to keep a 'secret' for Robert Downey Jr.
Prince Harry ‘wasting' his money against British tax payers
Prince Harry ‘wasting' his money against British tax payers
Niall Horan pays a heart-wrenching tribute to Liam Payne
Niall Horan pays a heart-wrenching tribute to Liam Payne
Buckingham Palace releases major statement as King Charles arrives in Australia
Buckingham Palace releases major statement as King Charles arrives in Australia
Sydney Sweeney gets raw about her family's downfall: ‘I was a normal person'
Sydney Sweeney gets raw about her family's downfall: ‘I was a normal person'
Eva Mendes shares she wants to 'break' one parenting practice
Eva Mendes shares she wants to 'break' one parenting practice
Kim Kardashian receives special Halloween treat from Kourtney, Travis Barker
Kim Kardashian receives special Halloween treat from Kourtney, Travis Barker