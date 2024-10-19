 
Geo News

Taylor Swift flaunts four different looks for Miami 'Eras Tour' concert

Taylor Swift showcases four new and different outfits for Miami 'Eras Tour' concert in Florida while fans were excited

By
Web Desk
|

October 19, 2024

Taylor Swift flaunts four different looks for Miami Eras Tour concert
Taylor Swift flaunts four different looks for Miami 'Eras Tour' concert

Taylor Swift styled in four new outfits during her Eras Tour concert in Miami, Florida on Friday.

To the excitement of around 61,000 concertgoers at the Hard Rock Stadium, the superstar kicked off the final leg of her blockbuster world tour with exciting and new costume changes.

While the crowd cheered, she showcased four never-before-seen for her Fearless, Reputation and acoustic sets as well as her performance of Anti-Hero.

Taylor Swift flaunts four different looks for Miami Eras Tour concert


According to Daily Mail, while performing her hits from Fearless, she modeled a sparkling, silver minidress with an iridescent sequins that shifted between blue and gold as well as flowing fringe.

During previous shows, she sported a fan-favorite, metallic gold mini dress with layered tasseled details that twinkled as she performed.

Taylor Swift flaunts four different looks for Miami Eras Tour concert

However, this time, she stepped out in an entirely new dress as she sported matching, sequin-covered riding boots and, at one point, pulled out her rhinestone-covered guitar as she stunned both vocally and in her silver garb, as per the outlet. 

Additionally, for her surprise song set, the Love Story hitmaker took the stage in a sleeveless red and teal ombré dress.

Taylor Swift flaunts four different looks for Miami Eras Tour concert

Moreover, the glamorous garment featured a waterfall silhouette that cascaded down her body while she performed a mashup of Tim McGraw from her debut album and Timeless from Speak Now, as per the publication. 

Meanwhile, for her Reputation set, she changed into a brand new bodysuit with gold snakes rather than her usual red costume.

Furthermore, to close out the star-studded songfest, she debuted a new, lavender shirt dress covered in dazzling, intricate beading while performing Anti-Hero from her Midnights set, as per the outlet. 

Jennifer Lopez, ex Ben Affleck attend same event in Brentwood
Jennifer Lopez, ex Ben Affleck attend same event in Brentwood
Kate Middleton, Prince William's marital bond revealed amid Meghan, Harry's split rumours
Kate Middleton, Prince William's marital bond revealed amid Meghan, Harry's split rumours
Taylor Swift surprises fans with shocking guest appearance at 'Eras Tour' in Miami video
Taylor Swift surprises fans with shocking guest appearance at 'Eras Tour' in Miami
Princess Diana's brother reveals 'King William' room at Althorp House video
Princess Diana's brother reveals 'King William' room at Althorp House
Liam Payne quotes One Direction before demise: 'I used to be in a boyband'
Liam Payne quotes One Direction before demise: 'I used to be in a boyband'
Kate Ritchie teases possible future of 'Home and Away' return
Kate Ritchie teases possible future of 'Home and Away' return
Suki Waterhouse pranks Robert Pattinson: 'interesting turn of events'
Suki Waterhouse pranks Robert Pattinson: 'interesting turn of events'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle finally make 'positive move' for Archie, Lilibet amid separation rumours video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle finally make 'positive move' for Archie, Lilibet amid separation rumours