Taylor Swift flaunts four different looks for Miami 'Eras Tour' concert

Taylor Swift styled in four new outfits during her Eras Tour concert in Miami, Florida on Friday.

To the excitement of around 61,000 concertgoers at the Hard Rock Stadium, the superstar kicked off the final leg of her blockbuster world tour with exciting and new costume changes.

While the crowd cheered, she showcased four never-before-seen for her Fearless, Reputation and acoustic sets as well as her performance of Anti-Hero.





According to Daily Mail, while performing her hits from Fearless, she modeled a sparkling, silver minidress with an iridescent sequins that shifted between blue and gold as well as flowing fringe.

During previous shows, she sported a fan-favorite, metallic gold mini dress with layered tasseled details that twinkled as she performed.

However, this time, she stepped out in an entirely new dress as she sported matching, sequin-covered riding boots and, at one point, pulled out her rhinestone-covered guitar as she stunned both vocally and in her silver garb, as per the outlet.

Additionally, for her surprise song set, the Love Story hitmaker took the stage in a sleeveless red and teal ombré dress.

Moreover, the glamorous garment featured a waterfall silhouette that cascaded down her body while she performed a mashup of Tim McGraw from her debut album and Timeless from Speak Now, as per the publication.

Meanwhile, for her Reputation set, she changed into a brand new bodysuit with gold snakes rather than her usual red costume.

Furthermore, to close out the star-studded songfest, she debuted a new, lavender shirt dress covered in dazzling, intricate beading while performing Anti-Hero from her Midnights set, as per the outlet.