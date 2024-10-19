 
Geo News

Princess Diana's brother reveals 'King William' room at Althorp House

Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer also announced “I’ve got some friends from Yorkshire staying in ‘King William’ this weekend”

By
Web Desk
|

October 19, 2024

Princess Diana's brother reveals 'King William' room at Althorp House

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer has shared a glimpse of ‘King William’ room at Althorp House, the stately home to the Spencer family for 500 years .

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, Prince William and Harry’s uncle shared video of the room, leaving fan super excited.

He tweeted, “The King William Room at Althorp House. It’s named after William III, who’d stay here on his visits to Althorp, to see one of his leading politicians - Robert Spencer, Earl of Sunderland.”

Princess Dianas brother reveals King William room at Althorp House

Spencer also announced that some of his friends will stay in this room on weekend.

He said, “I’ve got some friends from Yorkshire staying in this room this weekend.”

Commenting on it on royal fan said, “I wish I could stay -there just to be surrounded by the wildlife and beauty of Althorp. You truly are blessed to be surrounded by so much nature and Peace.”

Another said, “It’s beautiful!.”

“What a lovely room. It looks like the perfect place to relax, write and dream,” the third said.

Suki Waterhouse pranks Robert Pattinson: 'interesting turn of events'
Suki Waterhouse pranks Robert Pattinson: 'interesting turn of events'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle finally make 'positive move' for Archie, Lilibet amid separation rumours video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle finally make 'positive move' for Archie, Lilibet amid separation rumours
King Charles takes big step after disappointing royal fans in Australia video
King Charles takes big step after disappointing royal fans in Australia
Jeremy Allen White's girl Rosalia to be replaced by Molly Gordon: Source
Jeremy Allen White's girl Rosalia to be replaced by Molly Gordon: Source
Jason Kelce and family showcase support to Taylor Swift in Miami
Jason Kelce and family showcase support to Taylor Swift in Miami
Kendall, Kylie Jenner branded as 'trashy' Kardashians: Source
Kendall, Kylie Jenner branded as 'trashy' Kardashians: Source
Liam Payne allegedly got drugs from hotel employee before death: Source
Liam Payne allegedly got drugs from hotel employee before death: Source
Sarah Ferguson joins THIS social media app
Sarah Ferguson joins THIS social media app