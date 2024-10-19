Princess Diana's brother reveals 'King William' room at Althorp House

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer has shared a glimpse of ‘King William’ room at Althorp House, the stately home to the Spencer family for 500 years .

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, Prince William and Harry’s uncle shared video of the room, leaving fan super excited.

He tweeted, “The King William Room at Althorp House. It’s named after William III, who’d stay here on his visits to Althorp, to see one of his leading politicians - Robert Spencer, Earl of Sunderland.”

Spencer also announced that some of his friends will stay in this room on weekend.

He said, “I’ve got some friends from Yorkshire staying in this room this weekend.”

