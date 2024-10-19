Buckingham Palace releases never-before-seen video of King Charles 1966 visits to Australia

Buckingham Palace releases never-before-seen video footage of King Charles 1966 visits to Australia

Royal family has released a never-seen-before video footage of King Charles from his trips to Australia when the monarch was 17 years old.

The palace shared the video footage of young King Charles, the then Prince of Wales, as he has arrived in Australia with wife Queen Camilla on his first visit as monarch.

The video was posted with caption, “In 1966, when he was seventeen, the King spent two terms at Timbertop in the mountains of south-eastern Australia.

“The co-educational campus of Geelong Grammar School is located near Mansfield in Victoria, and combines normal schooling with outdoor activities, such as hiking, trail running, cross-country skiing and camping, to foster independence and initiative.”

The video was released as the King and Queen have arrived in Sydney at the start of their Autumn Tour to Australia and Samoa which will also include attendance at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2024.

They were welcomed by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as well as receiving a special tribute as the iconic Sydney Opera House was lit up in their honour.

The King’s visit to Australia will be his first to a Realm as Monarch, whilst the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa is the first the King will attend as Head of the Commonwealth.