Kim Kardashian sets eye on bigger goal

Kim Kardashian has a long dream of becoming a lawyer. For this, she is reportedly working hard to achieve this goal.

Sources say The Kardashian star is studying day and night to pass the bar exam.

“Kim’s passion and drive to become a bona fide lawyer is still going strong and her plan is to take the bar exam in February,” the insider told In Touch.

The mole squealed, “She has a ton of work to do to prepare and knows that the odds of passing it the first time aren’t super high.”

Adding, “But she’s convinced she can pull it off so she’s really pushing herself hard right now with her studies.”

In the past, Kim has been vocal about her passion for prison reforms and her efforts to become a lawyer like her father, Robert Kardashian, who had been known for being part of O.J. Simpson’s legal team.

In 2021, Kim announced to pass California’s Baby Bar — which she had failed to pass three times.

It is relevant to mention here that the test came at the end of the student's final year in law school.

“OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!” she wrote.

“I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!!”

Kim continued, “I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner.”

“I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!” she concluded.