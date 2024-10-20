 
Geo News

‘Disturbed' Ellen DeGeneres to take extreme measures: Source

Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia are reportedly barely getting any sleep nowadays

By
Web Desk
|

October 20, 2024

Photo: ‘Disturbed’ Ellen DeGeneres to take extreme measures: Source
Photo: ‘Disturbed’ Ellen DeGeneres to take extreme measures: Source

Ellen DeGeneres and her partner Portia are reportedly staying up late due to their pets.

According to an insider privy to In Touch Weekly, “They go to sleep with the sounds of chickens in their ears and wake up to it.”

“And it’s not just Ellen and Portia who are being disturbed at all hours, neighbors are complaining, too,” the insider added.

“Ellen and Portia love them because they are cute, but they’re also wondering if having chickens as pets was such a good idea,” the source also stated.

They explained, “That’s why they’re giving away eggs and chickens – it’s become way too much for them.”

Nonetheless, Ellen has reportedly made up her mind that if things do not go according to her plans, she might need to take an extreme measure for her flock of chickens.

“They’re having to go to extreme measures to coyote-proof the cages, and the vet bills are enormous,” the insider added.

They remarked in conclusion, “The staff don’t particularly like cleaning up after them either, especially since Ellen and Portia can’t resist letting them in the house and the flighty fowl leave droppings everywhere.” 

Liam Payne's father pays tribute to singer where he died
Liam Payne's father pays tribute to singer where he died
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle have radar on different prizes video
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle have radar on different prizes
Lady Gaga tired of explaining her love life to friends: Source
Lady Gaga tired of explaining her love life to friends: Source
Bruce Springsteen gets honest about raising kids
Bruce Springsteen gets honest about raising kids
Jeremy Allen White warned against dating Molly Gordon: Source
Jeremy Allen White warned against dating Molly Gordon: Source
Steve Martin drops mysterious clue on Martin Short, Meryl Steep's romance
Steve Martin drops mysterious clue on Martin Short, Meryl Steep's romance
'Venom' director teases bright future: 'More to come'
'Venom' director teases bright future: 'More to come'
Madonna 'moved' by Billie Eilish and Finneas' concert as she grieves brother's loss video
Madonna 'moved' by Billie Eilish and Finneas' concert as she grieves brother's loss