Photo: ‘Disturbed’ Ellen DeGeneres to take extreme measures: Source

Ellen DeGeneres and her partner Portia are reportedly staying up late due to their pets.

According to an insider privy to In Touch Weekly, “They go to sleep with the sounds of chickens in their ears and wake up to it.”

“And it’s not just Ellen and Portia who are being disturbed at all hours, neighbors are complaining, too,” the insider added.

“Ellen and Portia love them because they are cute, but they’re also wondering if having chickens as pets was such a good idea,” the source also stated.

They explained, “That’s why they’re giving away eggs and chickens – it’s become way too much for them.”

Nonetheless, Ellen has reportedly made up her mind that if things do not go according to her plans, she might need to take an extreme measure for her flock of chickens.

“They’re having to go to extreme measures to coyote-proof the cages, and the vet bills are enormous,” the insider added.

They remarked in conclusion, “The staff don’t particularly like cleaning up after them either, especially since Ellen and Portia can’t resist letting them in the house and the flighty fowl leave droppings everywhere.”