Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle have radar on different prizes

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are on different paths in their life journey, says an expert.



The Duchess of Sussex and the Princess of Wales, who are leading a different career trajectory.

Royal expert Jennie Bond tells Bella: “Catherine and Meghan are indeed two very different women and are now on very different paths.

“Everything Catherine does is to help others, the disadvantaged, the young, and now those suffering from cancer.

“It’s not for money, or fame or self-aggrandisement. It is to help people who are in trouble or difficulty and to do good.

“I believe Meghan is also using her star power to bring attention to certain causes and people who need help.

“The campaign that she and Harry have started to limit the dangers of the digital world to our children is admirable. But she is also very active in the commercial world.”