 
Geo News

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle have radar on different prizes

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are compared for their purpose in life

By
Web Desk
|

October 20, 2024

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are on different paths in their life journey, says an expert.

The Duchess of Sussex and the Princess of Wales, who are leading a different career trajectory.

Royal expert Jennie Bond tells Bella: “Catherine and Meghan are indeed two very different women and are now on very different paths. 

“Everything Catherine does is to help others, the disadvantaged, the young, and now those suffering from cancer. 

“It’s not for money, or fame or self-aggrandisement. It is to help people who are in trouble or difficulty and to do good.

“I believe Meghan is also using her star power to bring attention to certain causes and people who need help. 

“The campaign that she and Harry have started to limit the dangers of the digital world to our children is admirable. But she is also very active in the commercial world.”

Why Al Pacino walk out of 'The Godfather' premiere?
Why Al Pacino walk out of 'The Godfather' premiere?
Liam Payne's father pays tribute to singer where he died
Liam Payne's father pays tribute to singer where he died
Lady Gaga tired of explaining her love life to friends: Source
Lady Gaga tired of explaining her love life to friends: Source
Bruce Springsteen gets honest about raising kids
Bruce Springsteen gets honest about raising kids
Jeremy Allen White warned against dating Molly Gordon: Source
Jeremy Allen White warned against dating Molly Gordon: Source
Steve Martin drops mysterious clue on Martin Short, Meryl Steep's romance
Steve Martin drops mysterious clue on Martin Short, Meryl Steep's romance
'Venom' director teases bright future: 'More to come'
'Venom' director teases bright future: 'More to come'
Madonna 'moved' by Billie Eilish and Finneas' concert as she grieves brother's loss video
Madonna 'moved' by Billie Eilish and Finneas' concert as she grieves brother's loss