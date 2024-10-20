Noel, Liam Gallagher to stay out of 'each other's pockets' amid reunion plans

Oasis’s brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher might just not be on cordial terms entirely, as of yet.

As per The Mirror, the two most probably would be kept apart when not on stage in a “military style operation” as they embark on their much-anticipated 2025 reunion tour.

“They will not be in each other's pockets and effectively be separate entities that come together for necessary promotional work and the gigs,” an insider spilled to the publication.

They continued, “Other than that they will be apart for much of this reunion.”

“Rehearsals will be the first time that they will be together for a significant amount of time working again. The atmosphere is sure to be electric, but also a little edgy,” the source further informed.

Additionally, DailyMail has reached out to the representatives of Oasis for a comment but have not heard back yet.

For the unversed, the infamous Gallagher brother feud of the leading stars of Oasis, Liam and Noel, occurred back in 2009, as a result of a backstage fight that occurred between the two in Paris, that led to Noel, now 57, leaving the iconic band.

Despite the two brothers having now put their differences aside for the sake of their already wildly popular upcoming reunion tour, there will be separate dressing rooms and transport for Liam and Noel, to avoid a clash that would result in a “PR and financial nightmare.”