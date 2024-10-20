Meghan Markle ridiculed over her major ‘reality check'

Meghan Markle’s reality check has just become a topic of great discussion among experts who feel she is finally seeing what its like to “not be the star of the show.”

Royal commentator Ingrid Seward made accusations like this, about the Duchess, while comparing her time in Australia, with that of her husband and father-in-law.

She shared everything during one of her most recent interviews with The Sun.

During that conversation she claimed that the last few days have been has been “eye opening” for her, especially keeping in mind her first overseas tour to Australia with Prince Harry.

For those unversed, at this point in time, King Charles is taking a tour of the down under, with his wife and Queen, Elizabeth.

When compared to that of the Duke and Duchess though, Ms Seward feels Meghan came into “shock” after “playing the part of the princess” only to learn that she is not the “star of the show”, and just a “cog in the wheel.”

The expert was also quoted saying, “It was a monumental trip when Harry and Meghan went in 2018, and Meghan announced her pregnancy when she was there. I think the Australians were very flattered by that and she played her part brilliantly. They were young and fresh.

“I think Meghan wasn't seeing it quite like that. I think she enjoyed the adulation. She enjoyed playing the part of the princess as she saw it.”

“But I also think it was it was a bit of a shock. She was being told what to do. She was being told where to go, and she was being told how to do it. And she wasn't taking a starring role,” she also added before signing off.