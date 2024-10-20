Photo: Timothee Chalamet's look-alike break silence on comparisons

Timothee Chalamet’s look-alike Mark Eydelshteyn recently talked about the acting sensation.

Mark, who would have won the top prize if he attends Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest in New York City, recently sat down for a candid chat with Us Weekly on the red carpet for Anora’s New York premiere on October 15, 2024.

Reacting to the comparisons between him and the Dune actor, he began, “I’m very grateful for this comparison because he’s an amazing actor, honestly.”

He then joked, “But I just can’t understand one thing — why he’s working in New York right now and he’s not here!” after which he moved on to a new topic.

This report comes after an insider privy to Life & Style shared that the Wonka star wants to become the biggest movie star ever.

The source also claimed at the time that Timothee Chalamet is insecure about his position in Hollywood amid Glen Powell competition, noting that the star is striving to become a greater movie star than his mentor, Leonardo Di Caprio.