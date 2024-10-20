Hailey Bieber supports Justin as he appears onstage at Don Toliver concert

Hailey Bieber was spotted supporting her husband Justin Bieber as he gets back on stage.



The 27-year-old new mom was sigthed spending fun time with her pal Lori Harvey at Don Toliver’s Los Angeles concert, on Saturday, October 19.

During the concert, Justin made a surprise appearance and joined the rapper on stage.

The duo perform a live rendition of their collaboration song Private Landing of Don's 2023 studio album Love Sick.

Hailey's friend Harvey took to her official Instagram account and posted a few gilmpses of the show on her stories.

In the video, Justin can be seen sporting a black hoodie, white beanie, and black glasses.

The Baby singer showed his moves while crooning the song as he stood opposite side of Don on stage.

"Make some noise for f****** Justin B," Don said in the clip.

The Rhode founder was seen dancing with another friend in the following story of Harvey.

Hailey donned an oversized jacket and hid her eyes behind black glasses as she completed her look with a messy bun.

It is pertinent to mention that Hailey and Justin welcomed their first child, son Jack, on August 23.