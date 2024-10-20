 
Geo News

Hailey Bieber supports Justin as he appears onstage at Don Toliver concert

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber welcomed their first child, son Jack in August

By
Web Desk
|

October 20, 2024

Hailey Bieber supports Justin as he appears onstage at Don Toliver concert
Hailey Bieber supports Justin as he appears onstage at Don Toliver concert

Hailey Bieber was spotted supporting her husband Justin Bieber as he gets back on stage.

The 27-year-old new mom was sigthed spending fun time with her pal Lori Harvey at Don Toliver’s Los Angeles concert, on Saturday, October 19.

During the concert, Justin made a surprise appearance and joined the rapper on stage.

The duo perform a live rendition of their collaboration song Private Landing of Don's 2023 studio album Love Sick.

Hailey's friend Harvey took to her official Instagram account and posted a few gilmpses of the show on her stories.

In the video, Justin can be seen sporting a black hoodie, white beanie, and black glasses.

The Baby singer showed his moves while crooning the song as he stood opposite side of Don on stage.

"Make some noise for f****** Justin B," Don said in the clip.

The Rhode founder was seen dancing with another friend in the following story of Harvey.

Hailey donned an oversized jacket and hid her eyes behind black glasses as she completed her look with a messy bun.

It is pertinent to mention that Hailey and Justin welcomed their first child, son Jack, on August 23.

50 Cent talks about still feeling 'nervous' before performing on stage
50 Cent talks about still feeling 'nervous' before performing on stage
Scarlett Johannson, Rupert Friend get in character for 'Jurassic World 4'
Scarlett Johannson, Rupert Friend get in character for 'Jurassic World 4'
Eva Mendes sets single condition for Hollywood return
Eva Mendes sets single condition for Hollywood return
Chris Pratt gushes over 'incredible' co-star Millie Bobby Brown
Chris Pratt gushes over 'incredible' co-star Millie Bobby Brown
Meghan Markle ridiculed over her major ‘reality check'
Meghan Markle ridiculed over her major ‘reality check'
Jennifer Lawrence is expecting another child with husband Cooke Maroney
Jennifer Lawrence is expecting another child with husband Cooke Maroney
One Direction star Liam Payne's funeral set for THIS month
One Direction star Liam Payne's funeral set for THIS month
Oscar winner Shirley MacLaine shares untold stories in new memoir
Oscar winner Shirley MacLaine shares untold stories in new memoir