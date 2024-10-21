Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to use Portugal abode to Royal advantage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new home in Portugal could pave a way for Royal return.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have their holiday getaway in the European country, have formed an interesting extension of their life.

Royal expert Hugo Vickers told The Sun: "I think what you say about you know the connection between the Brooksbank children and Prince Harry's children could be very significant as the years go on, because they will know their cousins as they grow up. And that could be a very nice way in.

"I have always thought that it's very sad for Archie and Lilibet that that one day it'll dawn on them that their cousin is going to be the King of England one day, and normally you'd really rather like to get involved with all that I would have thought, it could be a very interesting extension to life, and so that could be a wonderful route in.

“I think that's a very significant point,” he added.