 
Geo News

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to use Portugal abode to Royal advantage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have purchased a propriety in Europe

By
Web Desk
|

October 21, 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new home in Portugal could pave a way for Royal return.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have their holiday getaway in the European country, have formed an interesting extension of their life.

Royal expert Hugo Vickers told The Sun: "I think what you say about you know the connection between the Brooksbank children and Prince Harry's children could be very significant as the years go on, because they will know their cousins as they grow up. And that could be a very nice way in.

"I have always thought that it's very sad for Archie and Lilibet that that one day it'll dawn on them that their cousin is going to be the King of England one day, and normally you'd really rather like to get involved with all that I would have thought, it could be a very interesting extension to life, and so that could be a wonderful route in.

“I think that's a very significant point,” he added.

Eva Mendes credits Ryan Gosling for boosting her confidence in sweet way
Eva Mendes credits Ryan Gosling for boosting her confidence in sweet way
Meghan Markle has ‘secret weapon' in bag to bring down Royals
Meghan Markle has ‘secret weapon' in bag to bring down Royals
Chris Pratt sounds off on entitled celebrities
Chris Pratt sounds off on entitled celebrities
Prince Harry drew line with King Charles: ‘Don't speak about my wife'
Prince Harry drew line with King Charles: ‘Don't speak about my wife'
Kaley Cuoco posts adorable snap of daughter Matilda in cute costume
Kaley Cuoco posts adorable snap of daughter Matilda in cute costume
Prince William ‘devoting' energy to give kids ‘future he never had' video
Prince William ‘devoting' energy to give kids ‘future he never had'
Justin Bieber teases potential music in cryptic post
Justin Bieber teases potential music in cryptic post
Princess Eugiene in trouble as Prince Harry comes next door video
Princess Eugiene in trouble as Prince Harry comes next door