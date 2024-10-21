Gracie Abrams pays tribute to Taylor Swift after 'coming home' on 'Eras Tour'

Gracie Abrams has revealed how it feels like to be back on the Eras Tour with Taylor Swift.

Abrams, who had performed an opening act for Swift's previous Eras Tour shows, is now back to perform for the Grammy winning artist.

The I Love You, I'm Sorry crooner took the stage on the second night of Eras Tour stop in Miami on Saturday.

Gracie Abrams reveals how it feels like to be back on 'Eras Tour' for opening acts

However, she later took to Instagram to express how it feels to be "back on this tour"

Sharing a photo of herself from the stage, Abrams wrote, "I will never ever forget what this felt like."

She added, "Thank you night 2 from the bottom of my heart. Currently writing a whole entire love letter to Miami…"

"Being back on this tour feels like coming home. I love you @taylorswift," Abrams concluded.

As Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour is set to conclude in December 2024, Abrams will perform opening acts for the remaining shows now.

Abrams also joined Swift as a special guest on the tour to debut their collaborative track Us from the album The Secret of Us in London.

In an interview with Who What Wear, Abrams talked about their experience writing the song.

She said, "We wrote it the way that we played it at Wembley. o see somebody have the ability to, in a stadium, make it feel like you and her are the only two people there, that was hugely important for me to see."