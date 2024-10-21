King Charles jokes about age during first speech in Australia

King Charles III has brought his charming self to deliver his first speech as a sovereign in Australia.



His Majesty, who has kicked off his tour with Queen Camilla, spoke to locals at the New South Wales Legislative Council.

In his speech, The King said: "With the sands of time encouraging brevity, it just remains for me to say what a great joy it is to come to Australia for the first time as Sovereign, and to renew a love of this country and its people which I have cherished for so long.”

He added: “So, thank you, thank you, ladies and gentlemen, for making me feel so very welcome.”

Turning to lawmakers during his speech, the King quipped: “Since I was here in 1974, and incidentally I first came to Oz nearly 60 years ago, which is slightly worrying — this place and the people within it have continued to uphold strong representative traditions.”

The tour comes amid King Charles’ ongoing cancer treatment.