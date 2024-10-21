 
Geo News

King Charles jokes about age during first speech in Australia

King Charles talks about his last tour amid recent Australia visit

By
Web Desk
|

October 21, 2024

King Charles III has brought his charming self to deliver his first speech as a sovereign in Australia.

His Majesty, who has kicked off his tour with Queen Camilla, spoke to locals at the New South Wales Legislative Council.

In his speech, The King said: "With the sands of time encouraging brevity, it just remains for me to say what a great joy it is to come to Australia for the first time as Sovereign, and to renew a love of this country and its people which I have cherished for so long.”

He added: “So, thank you, thank you, ladies and gentlemen, for making me feel so very welcome.”

Turning to lawmakers during his speech, the King quipped: “Since I was here in 1974, and incidentally I first came to Oz nearly 60 years ago, which is slightly worrying — this place and the people within it have continued to uphold strong representative traditions.”

The tour comes amid King Charles’ ongoing cancer treatment.

Hailey Bieber supports Justin as he appears onstage at Don Toliver concert
Hailey Bieber supports Justin as he appears onstage at Don Toliver concert
Taylor Swift reveals how she chose final 'Eras Tour' locations
Taylor Swift reveals how she chose final 'Eras Tour' locations
Kim Kardashian wants people to take her more 'seriously': Source
Kim Kardashian wants people to take her more 'seriously': Source
50 Cent talks about still feeling 'nervous' before performing on stage
50 Cent talks about still feeling 'nervous' before performing on stage
Scarlett Johannson, Rupert Friend get in character for 'Jurassic World 4'
Scarlett Johannson, Rupert Friend get in character for 'Jurassic World 4'
Eva Mendes sets single condition for Hollywood return
Eva Mendes sets single condition for Hollywood return
Chris Pratt gushes over 'incredible' co-star Millie Bobby Brown
Chris Pratt gushes over 'incredible' co-star Millie Bobby Brown
Meghan Markle ridiculed over her major ‘reality check'
Meghan Markle ridiculed over her major ‘reality check'