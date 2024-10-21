Prince William ‘devoting' energy to give kids ‘future he never had'

Prince William is determined to give his children a secure life he never had, reveals an expert.



The Prince of Wales is focused on supporting the younger generation as he pays special attention to his kids.

Royal expert Jennie Bond reveals Prince William and wife Kate Middleton’s parenting route when it comes to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

She told Ok! : "The monarchy can seem quite a distant and alien concept to many young people. I’ve always thought that the biggest problem for the Royal Family in remaining relevant to society is the widespread indifference young people have towards the monarchy, and that’s one reason why not only William and Catherine, but Prince Philip and King Charles before them, have devoted a lot of their energy to helping young people."

She added: "We have them connecting in such an unstuffy way with the young people that they want to help. It is striking that so very, very many of their engagements are involved with young people. And they seem properly immersed in what they do."