BJP leader's son ties knot with Pakistani woman in online nikah

Tahseen Shahid arranges marriage of son Mohammad Abbas Haider with Andleep Zahra

By
Web Desk
|

October 21, 2024

Mohammad Abbas Haider (right), son of BJP corporator Tahseen Shahid, marries Andleep Zahra, a resident of Lahore via an online video meeting. — Screengrab from X @govindprataps12
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Tahseen Shahid’s son, Mohammad Abbas Haider, married Pakistani woman Andleep Zahra in an online nikah ceremony on Friday night, according to Indian media reports.

The rare cross-border wedding was arranged by Shahid, the groom’s father. It is worth mentioning that the bride Zahra is a resident of Lahore in Pakistan.

Moreover, due to the ongoing political tensions, Haider was unable to secure a visa to visit Pakistan.

Further complicating matters, the bride’s mother, Rana Yasmin Zaidi, was hospitalised in critical condition, prompting the families to opt for an online ceremony.

The online ceremony happened at an imambargah in Uttar Pradesh, with the groom’s family gathering in person while the bride’s family joined from Lahore.

Notably, Maulana Mahfoozul Hasan Khan solemnised the nikah, confirming that Islamic law permits online nikah as long as the woman’s consent is obtained and both sides are represented by religious leaders.

Among the prominent guests attending the event, BJP Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Brijesh Singh Prishu was present.

