Cher’s surprising comparison to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame comes to light

Cher, who is often referred to by the media as the “Goddess of Pop,” jokingly compared her two divorces with Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

During her induction event at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Arena in Cleveland, the singer laughingly articulated that her two divorces were “easier” as compared to getting into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

After Zendaya’s introduction, the Believe singer took the stage amid a standing ovation from the crowd and started her acceptance speech, saying, "It was easier getting divorced from two men than it was getting into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame."

"I want to thank my guardian (music executive) David Geffen, because he wrote a letter and sent it to the directors, and now, haha, here I am! Thank you, David. Thank you for caring so much about me," Cher added, showing her gratitude to her guardian.

Moving forward, calling to mind her mother Georgia Holt’s advice, Cher articulated, "She said, 'You know, if you're down and you're out, you get up again.' And in my life, I've been so down."

"As my mother would say, 'Lower than a snake's belly.' That's how down I've been. People have told me that I was finished, that I was through, that I have 10 minutes. The one thing that I think I got from my mom is that I never gave up," she added.

“Honestly, I believe what my mom said, but I’m lucky. I’ve had really bad things happen. I was dropped by four labels. When it was completely over, I did ‘Believe,’ and it was like, ‘Yes!’ I’ve just been really lucky, and I have had number ones for seven decades, which surprises me, because I’m a good singer. I’m not a great singer,” the 78-year-old singer concluded her speech by admitting.

The Grammy-winning artist attended the ceremony with her music producer boyfriend, Alexander “AE’ Edwards. The couple with a 40-year age difference has been dating since 2022.

It is pertinent to mention that Cher tied the knot with Sonny Bono in 1964 until their divorce in 1975, while her second marriage was with Gregg Allman that ended in 1979 after four years.