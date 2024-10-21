 
Kate Middleton, Prince William release meaningful statement as royals react to major announcement

Prince William had attended the 2023 BAFTAs with his wife Kate Middleton

October 21, 2024

Kate Middleton and Prince William have released a meaningful statement as the royal couple reacted to major announcement.

The Prince and Princess of Wales issued their statement on X, formerly Twitter handle.

Reacting to BAFTA Cymru's major announcement on social media, Kate Middleton and Prince William congratulated all the nominees.

The future king and queen tweeted, “Congratulations to everyone nominated at the 2024 @BAFTACymru Awards and best of luck this evening!”

They also shared the message in Welsh.

Earlier, BAFTA Cymru announced, “Find out who wins TONIGHT from 7pm BST – streaming on @BAFTA’s YouTube channel! Starting soon!”

BAFTA Cymru is the Welsh branch of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) and was founded in 1987.

The British Academy Cymru Awards were established in 1991, with the first annual awards ceremony held on 30 November 1991.

Prince William has served as president of BAFTA since 2010.

