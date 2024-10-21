Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's dreams come shattering down: ‘Its out of reach'

Experts have just pointed out how shattering Prince Harry’s time in the US has been like, for his dreams with Meghan Markle.

Comments pertaining to the couple, have been shared by royal commentator Nathan Kay.

He shared everything while penning his piece for Express UK.

In that piece the expert noted that, “Royal insiders and the public alike seem to have had enough of the couple’s public mudslinging.”

“Meghan, once expected to make waves in Hollywood, hasn’t quite captured the interest many predicted, and the red carpets of Tinseltown remain largely out of reach.”

And “as for Harry, his candid memoir was a bestseller, but the explosive claims may have come at a price.”

The same expert also made note of how hard the US has been for Prince Harry because, “Despite Harry’s efforts to remain in the spotlight, including his ongoing legal battles over security in the UK, there seems to be less public appetite for their grievances.”

But “the Sussexes may find that their best bet now is to slowly mend fences with the Royal Family. After years of sensational interviews and accusations, this won’t be easy.”