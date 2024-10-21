 
Geo News

Kesha delights music lovers as by announcing 'UK 2025 Tour' dates

Kesha is scheduled to play three UK shows next year

By
Web Desk
|

October 21, 2024

Kesha delights music lovers as singer announces UK 2025 Tour dates
Kesha delights music lovers as singer announces 'UK 2025 Tour' dates

Kesha has delighted her fans with an exciting update about her upcoming UK tour.

The 37-year-old singer took to Instagram and announced three UK shows.

The upcoming shows will begin next year in Glasgow on May 29, 2025 and then at Manchester’s Albert Hall on May 30, 2025.

Kesha is scheduled to play three UK shows next year

The TikTok hitmaker will also perform at London’s Mighty Hoopla on June 1, 2025, headlining the LGBTQ+ music performance at Brockwell Park on June 1, 2025.

The Blah Blah Blah singer will be joined by the likes of Loreen, Australia rapper G Flip and 90s' Eurodance legends Vengaboys.

Her UK tour will mark the Joyride singer’s first UK shows in a number of years, having played Electric Brixton in London back in 2017 as a part of her Rainbow Tour.

Last month, the singer-songwriter, whose real name is Kesha Rose Sebert, announced that she's about to start her own independent record label.

Her label will be distributed globally in partnership with ADA, which handles independent distribution and label services for Warner Music Group.

Nicolas Cage gives key advice to young actors
Nicolas Cage gives key advice to young actors
Is Joe Alwyn choosing sides with Taylor Swift's rival Kendall Jenner? video
Is Joe Alwyn choosing sides with Taylor Swift's rival Kendall Jenner?
Liam Payne's fans take a dig at the music industry: 'Let you down'
Liam Payne's fans take a dig at the music industry: 'Let you down'
New evidence pins blame on King Charles for Princess Diana's 1997 car crash: Report
New evidence pins blame on King Charles for Princess Diana's 1997 car crash: Report
Royal expert suggests new title for Meghan Markle for THIS reason
Royal expert suggests new title for Meghan Markle for THIS reason
Jelly Roll slams social media platform as he makes major announcement video
Jelly Roll slams social media platform as he makes major announcement
Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney pack on PDA after pregnancy reveal
Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney pack on PDA after pregnancy reveal
Dua Lipa leave fans disappointed as singer struggles to perform video
Dua Lipa leave fans disappointed as singer struggles to perform