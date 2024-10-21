Kesha delights music lovers as by announcing 'UK 2025 Tour' dates

Kesha delights music lovers as singer announces 'UK 2025 Tour' dates

Kesha has delighted her fans with an exciting update about her upcoming UK tour.



The 37-year-old singer took to Instagram and announced three UK shows.

The upcoming shows will begin next year in Glasgow on May 29, 2025 and then at Manchester’s Albert Hall on May 30, 2025.

The TikTok hitmaker will also perform at London’s Mighty Hoopla on June 1, 2025, headlining the LGBTQ+ music performance at Brockwell Park on June 1, 2025.



The Blah Blah Blah singer will be joined by the likes of Loreen, Australia rapper G Flip and 90s' Eurodance legends Vengaboys.

Her UK tour will mark the Joyride singer’s first UK shows in a number of years, having played Electric Brixton in London back in 2017 as a part of her Rainbow Tour.

Last month, the singer-songwriter, whose real name is Kesha Rose Sebert, announced that she's about to start her own independent record label.

Her label will be distributed globally in partnership with ADA, which handles independent distribution and label services for Warner Music Group.