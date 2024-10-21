 
Geo News

Nicolas Cage gives key advice to young actors

Nicolas Cage cautions aspiring actors of artificial intelligence rise in the industry

By
Web Desk
|

October 21, 2024

Nicolas Cage gives key advice to young actors
Nicolas Cage gives key advice to young actors

Nicolas Cage has advised aspiring actors in the age of artificial intelligence that they should not let technology encroach on their performance.

Speaking at an event ahead of his Icon Award reception, he said, “Film performance, to me, is very much a handmade, organic, from-scratch process."

“It’s from the heart, it’s from the imagination, it’s from thoughts and detail and thinking and honing and preparing.”

The Ghost Rider star added, “There is a new technology in town. It’s a technology that I didn’t have to contend with for 42 years until recently."

"But these 10 young actors, this generation, most certainly will be, and they are calling it EBDR. This technology wants to take your instrument. We are the instruments as film actors. We are not hiding behind guitars and drums," the 60-year-old noted.

“The studios want this so that they can change your face after you’ve already shot it — they can change your face, they can change your voice, they can change your line deliveries, they can change your body language, they can change your performance,” Nicolas warned.

To explain further EBDR's pitfalls, the two-time Oscar winner gave the example of his cameo in The Flash.

“I’m asking you, if you’re approached by a studio to sign a contract permitting them to use EBDR on your performance, I want you to consider what I am calling MVMFMBMI: my voice, my face, my body, my imagination — my performance, in response,” the actor concluded. “Protect your instrument.”

Florence Pugh shares moving experience of working alongside Andrew Garfield
Florence Pugh shares moving experience of working alongside Andrew Garfield
Is Joe Alwyn choosing sides with Taylor Swift's rival Kendall Jenner? video
Is Joe Alwyn choosing sides with Taylor Swift's rival Kendall Jenner?
Liam Payne's fans take a dig at the music industry: 'Let you down'
Liam Payne's fans take a dig at the music industry: 'Let you down'
New evidence pins blame on King Charles for Princess Diana's 1997 car crash: Report
New evidence pins blame on King Charles for Princess Diana's 1997 car crash: Report
Royal expert suggests new title for Meghan Markle for THIS reason
Royal expert suggests new title for Meghan Markle for THIS reason
Jelly Roll slams social media platform as he makes major announcement video
Jelly Roll slams social media platform as he makes major announcement
Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney pack on PDA after pregnancy reveal
Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney pack on PDA after pregnancy reveal
Dua Lipa leave fans disappointed as singer struggles to perform video
Dua Lipa leave fans disappointed as singer struggles to perform