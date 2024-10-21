Nicolas Cage gives key advice to young actors

Nicolas Cage has advised aspiring actors in the age of artificial intelligence that they should not let technology encroach on their performance.



Speaking at an event ahead of his Icon Award reception, he said, “Film performance, to me, is very much a handmade, organic, from-scratch process."

“It’s from the heart, it’s from the imagination, it’s from thoughts and detail and thinking and honing and preparing.”

The Ghost Rider star added, “There is a new technology in town. It’s a technology that I didn’t have to contend with for 42 years until recently."

"But these 10 young actors, this generation, most certainly will be, and they are calling it EBDR. This technology wants to take your instrument. We are the instruments as film actors. We are not hiding behind guitars and drums," the 60-year-old noted.

“The studios want this so that they can change your face after you’ve already shot it — they can change your face, they can change your voice, they can change your line deliveries, they can change your body language, they can change your performance,” Nicolas warned.

To explain further EBDR's pitfalls, the two-time Oscar winner gave the example of his cameo in The Flash.

“I’m asking you, if you’re approached by a studio to sign a contract permitting them to use EBDR on your performance, I want you to consider what I am calling MVMFMBMI: my voice, my face, my body, my imagination — my performance, in response,” the actor concluded. “Protect your instrument.”