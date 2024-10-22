 
Meryl Streep all smiles after possible Martin Short romance 'confirmation'

Steve Martin seemingly confirmed Meryl Streep and Martin Short romance recently

October 22, 2024

Meryl Streep is all smiles after possible confirmation of Martin Short romance rumours.

On Sunday, Meryl was spotted enjoying Joni Mitchell concert at the Hollywood Bowl, according to a report by DailyMail.

Donning a stunning all-black outfit, the actress exuded happiness as she smiled while entering the venue with her friends.

This comes after Steve Martin's mysterious hint towards Martin and the Mamma Mia actress' dating rumours.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, he posted a screenshot of Glamour magazine article about all three iconic stars.

Although, Steve did not added any caption but he placed a red circle "prohibited" symbol, aka NO symbol on his own face.

This move sparked reaction from fans, who took it as a confirmation that Steve is just a third wheel amongst Martin and Meryl.

"I'm taking this as confirmation. I've never been so invested in celebrity couple rumors," one fan commented.

While another hilariously added, "Oh boy Steve! You may be in trouble for doing that lol!"

"Is this the couple reveal we’ve been waiting for?" the third comment read.

