King Charles has not ‘killed anyone' to deserve Australia disrespect

King Charles shall not be blamed for being the monarch of Australia, says an expert.



His Majesty, who was heckled by a senator yesterday during his visit to the country, is merely a caretaker of the crown.

Royal columnist, Fleet Street Fox, writes for Mirror: “Yesterday Lidia Thorpe, the first indigenous Australian to be elected a senator, heckled King Charles after he gave a speech in their Parliament, calling him ‘not my king’ and a ‘genocidalist.’ She wanted treaties with the former aggressor, and to have back the bones of Aboriginal people taken away by the colonisers. ‘This is not your land,’ she said, before being led away to a storm of criticism.

They added: “She's not unused to it, having previously smeared fake blood on a coat of arms following the death of the late Queen. And she's also not wrong, while at the same time not being entirely right.”

The writer then spoke of the senator, noting: “She's a citizen of Australia and he's the head of state, so he is her king, like it or not. He hasn'tkilled anyone that we know of, bones of her people were stolen for ‘anthropological study,’ and technically speaking it's nobody's land. Even indigenous people consider themselves caretakers, not landowners. And what to do about it is also a bit of a mess.”