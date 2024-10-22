Prince Harry slapped with a sly jibe as Portugal home goes viral

Prince Harry has just found himself on the receiving end of a sly jibe, at the hands of an estate agent that works in the same area as their property was picked from.

All of this has been shared by a local estate agent that has been working in for a number of decades, Alentejo, Portugal.

He made assumptions to the possible price for this abode while speaking to the Daily Mail and explained that nearly four million is the possible price tag for properties on exclusive resorts like this.

He was also quoted saying, “In recent years we have seen A-listers from the States buying homes or plots which are essentially closed environments. It's very high-end and homes range from four to 20 million euros.”

“There have been rumours in recent months that Harry and Meghan are among the latest buyers. But it's unclear if they have bought a home that is already built or if it is yet to be built.”

“We have much richer and much more famous people buying here for sure. I think they will have zero impact, to be honest.”

So while, “If someone like Jeff Bezos bought here then, yes, there could be some impact – but not Harry and Meghan,” the agent signed off after slipping in that sly jibe against the Sussexes.