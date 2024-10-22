King Charles makes big decision after unpleasant incident in Australia

King Charles makes big announcement after unpleasant incident in Australia

King Charles has made a big decision and announced it in Australia after unpleasant incident in the parliament on Monday.

The King’s major announcement was shared by royal expert Cameron Walker on X, formerly Twitter handle.

He tweeted, “NEW: The King has launched an Australian version of his King’s Foundation charity at a special reception at Admiralty House in Sydney.

“The charity’s first project will be restoring the historic building Hillview Estate, similar to Dumfries House in Ayrshire.”

The King's Foundation was first formed in the UK in 1990 when he was Prince of Wales.

Following the monarch’s announcement, Chair of The King's Foundation Australia, Dominic Richards said: "His Majesty's vision of a world in harmony with nature is more relevant now than ever.

"As an Australian who personally benefited from The King's Foundation's education programmes 30 years ago, I am excited to see this work extend its transformative approach to communities in Australia.

"Following the model established by His Majesty at Dumfries House, we hope to create a similar positive impact by providing employment and educational opportunities."

King Charles announcement comes a day after the monarch was heckled by lawmaker at Australian parliament

Indigenous senator Lidia Thorpe shouted anti-colonial slogans at King Charles during his visit to the Australian parliament on Monday after he had delivered remarks to lawmakers and other dignitaries.

"Give us our land back!" Thorpe screamed after the 75-year-old king´s speech.