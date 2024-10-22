Cardi B breaks silence on child protective services showing up to her home

Cardi B has fired back at an alleged prank caller for sending child protective services to her home.



The Grammy winner, 32, slammed the move as a “f***** up” prank in an Instagram Live Monday night that was taken from a hospital bed.

“So I wanna make this very f****** clear and I can’t even breathe right now,” she said in the video, which she later explained was because she’s been sick for days, and has been in the hospital since Saturday.

“Motherf****** have taken s*** too f****** far when you mess with my f****** kids.”

The WAP rapper stressed the gravity of the situation, noting how sensitive the matter was given that they’re the only black family in the neighbourhood.

“For the Child Protective Services to come to my f****** house? Not my house, my gated mansion at 11 p.m. while my children are sleeping because there’s an anonymous call that there been going on that, that my kids have been getting abused and beaten. Are you f****** dumb?”

“We’re the only colored people in my neighborhood completely and for m*********** to pop up in my house with cops and child protective services because you m*********** wanna do an anonymous call involving my children… I promise you this, I’m gonna sue CPS for f****** coming to my house at whatever the f*** time it is.”

said Cardi as she vowed to “sue the person that did this anonymous call.”

The rapper also warned that she won’t let the matter slide due to how much it cost her, leaving her “f***** up.”

“I’m gonna get to the bottom of this. I’m gonna hire the best private investigator in the whole f****** country because y’all take joking and y’all take s*** a little too far,” she continued.

“Play with my motherhood or with my ex-husband’s fatherhood,” she said of her ex-husband Offset, adding that their kids are off limits.

The rapper went on to explain how their kids are perfectly taken care of and how much money goes into their wellbeing.

“We don’t play that s***. My kids live great. My kids have never been touched, never gotten hit no matter how annoying they are,” she said, adding, “I never hit my kids.”