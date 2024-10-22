Fans react after Nick Jonas breaks silence on The Tour incident

Fans react after Nick Jonas breaks silence on the incident

Nick Jonas' ardent fans have come forward to show their support after he broke silence on wrapping up his concert tour.

For those unfamiliar, Jonas brothers stopped their concert in Prague when someone in the audience pointed a laser at Jonas during his performance earlier this month.

The singer suddenly left the stage due to security reasons while his brothers Kevin and Joe remained on stage

Taking a few days to respond, the Jumanji hitmaker took to his Instagram on October 21 to chronicle his The Tour concert journey in a selfie video.

Jonas said, “Ok uh so it’s been a few days since the tour has ended.”



“I want to post something right away um but I needed a second to just gonna wrap my head around what this year is meant to me and so here it is so this tour began back in August of last year two nights at Yankee Stadium, a dream come true fo us to play there but it actually kinda got started before that at our residency on Broadway in New York in Spring.”

“I was really excited about putting the show together but also little nervous cus it was a huge show to put it together, I think there was over 60-something songs no including my solo or DNCE music.”

“Thankyou so much to everyone for your support throughout our entire career, but this tour specifically, everyone that came out and showed so much love studied the albums that maybe they hadn’t listened to in a few years again and came ready to sing their hearts out with us,” he concluded by expressing his gratitude to his fans.

As soon as the 32-year-old singer’s video emerged, fans started to flood the comment section, extending their support and love for the Only Human singer.

One fan commented, “OK this made me cry thank nick.”



“Proud of you and your brother,” another commented.

While the third wrote, “We love you so very much! Thank you, Joe, Kevin, and the rest of your family for blessing our family like you have for so many years.”



It is pertinent to mention that Jonas also teased his fanbase about his potential tour in 2025 but refrained from divulging the details.