Piers Morgan finally breaks silence on King Charles Australia tour

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has expressed his views over King Charles and Queen Camilla’s Australia trip, their first as monarch, following untoward incident in the parliament.

The monarch greeted throngs of admirers under the sails of the Sydney Opera House on Tuesday, the public finale to his first major foreign sojourn since falling sick with cancer.

Carrying umbrellas to shade themselves in the afternoon sun, thousands gathered outside the Opera House in the hope of snagging a brief encounter with the reigning monarch.

Royal expert Matt Wilkinson shared King Charles and Queen Camilla’s videos where the royal are seen greeting public, and tweeted: “Sydney Opera House… around eight thousand people here to greet the King and Queen.”

Commenting on it, Piers Morgan said, “Wow.. big crowds! Great to see.”

Morgan’s remarks came a day after the monarch was heckled by lawmaker at Australian parliament

Indigenous senator Lidia Thorpe shouted anti-colonial slogans at King Charles during his visit to the Australian parliament on Monday after he had delivered remarks to lawmakers and other dignitaries.

"Give us our land back!" Thorpe screamed after the 75-year-old king's speech.