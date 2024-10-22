King Charles appears confused during crucial speech in Australia

King Charles got confused in the midst of his speech on the last day of his and Queen Camilla's trip to Australia.

The King and Queen visited Parramatta Park on Tuesday and joined locals for a barbeque. The couple even took part in flipping over some sausages using tongs.

During the barbeque outing, the King gave a four-minute speech in which he praised Sydney’s cuisine. However, at one point, he appeared to stumble.

He then said: "Hang on, I picked up two pages of this bloody thing.”

He then continued the speech and called Parramatta an "excellent choice for a community barbecue."

"It is a particular delight to see and smell all the ‘top tucker’ here today, from Western Sydney’s vibrant and diverse community," he added.

He also shared his joy regarding the renewal of his long association with the Royal Agricultural Society of New South Wales.

He quipped: "As we are happily rediscovering today, New South Wales farmers continue to produce truly outstanding food and wine.

"It is no wonder, I think, that Sydney is world famous for its cuisine, whether it’s smashed avo, a pav, or a Cab Sav and that is what I hope has been on display,” he added.

Tuesday was the last day of King Charles and Queen Camilla’s visit to Australia. They’re expected to head to Samoa on Wednesday.