Photo: 'Desperate' Katy Perry plans new gig to stay relevant: Source

Katy Perry is reportedly crushed because of the disinterest her fans showed in her new music album, 143.

As fans will be aware, Katy Perry stepped down from the American Idol gig so that she could focus on her musical career.

However, now that she doesn’t see herself getting recognition for her work amid the intense competition from her younger counterparts, the songstress is trying to reclaim her good old spot as the American Idol judge, as per the latest findings of Life & Style.

“American Idol was a safe, steady gig for Katy,” a tipster tattled about the partner of Orlando Bloom.

“Now that her album has flopped, she’s scrambling to reclaim her spot at the judges’ table,” the insider also claimed.

They went on to address, “It’s a clear sign even she knows her days as a chart topping artist are behind her,” after which they moved on to a new topic.

This comes after Katy dropped her new album, 143, on September 20, 2024.