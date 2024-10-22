 
Geo News

'Desperate' Katy Perry plans new gig to stay relevant: Source

Katy Perry's newest album '143' reportedly failed to impress listeners

By
Web Desk
|

October 22, 2024

Photo: Desperate Katy Perry plans new gig to stay relevant: Source
Photo: 'Desperate' Katy Perry plans new gig to stay relevant: Source

Katy Perry is reportedly crushed because of the disinterest her fans showed in her new music album, 143.

As fans will be aware, Katy Perry stepped down from the American Idol gig so that she could focus on her musical career.

However, now that she doesn’t see herself getting recognition for her work amid the intense competition from her younger counterparts, the songstress is trying to reclaim her good old spot as the American Idol judge, as per the latest findings of Life & Style.

“American Idol was a safe, steady gig for Katy,” a tipster tattled about the partner of Orlando Bloom.

“Now that her album has flopped, she’s scrambling to reclaim her spot at the judges’ table,” the insider also claimed.

They went on to address, “It’s a clear sign even she knows her days as a chart topping artist are behind her,” after which they moved on to a new topic.

This comes after Katy dropped her new album, 143, on September 20, 2024.

Diddy's kids speak out as new heinous allegations mount against rapper
Diddy's kids speak out as new heinous allegations mount against rapper
Liam Payne's 'erratic behavior' began after Kate Cassidy left from Argentina
Liam Payne's 'erratic behavior' began after Kate Cassidy left from Argentina
Did Liam Payne hear voices before plunging to death? Lamar Odom weighs in
Did Liam Payne hear voices before plunging to death? Lamar Odom weighs in
Tom Brady seeks Travis Kelce's advice on 'showmanship:' Source
Tom Brady seeks Travis Kelce's advice on 'showmanship:' Source
Sabrina Carpenter makes Barry Keoghan blush after flirty on-stage shout-out video
Sabrina Carpenter makes Barry Keoghan blush after flirty on-stage shout-out
Sean 'Diddy Combs makes his request public before trial
Sean 'Diddy Combs makes his request public before trial
Prince Harry dubbed 'lamb to slaughter' in Meghan Markle, Royal Family feud video
Prince Harry dubbed 'lamb to slaughter' in Meghan Markle, Royal Family feud
Tom Brady inspired by Travis Kelce after David Beckham alliance: Report
Tom Brady inspired by Travis Kelce after David Beckham alliance: Report