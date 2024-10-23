Prince Harry told to beware of Trump's ‘character' if he wins

Donald Trump is tipped to have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave America if he gets elected as the President of US.



The politician and famous business tycoon, who has expressed dislike for the Sussexes on various occasion, is expected to create visa troubles for Harry, who is not an American passport holder.

Royal expert Hugo Vickers said: "Knowing the character of Trump, he's quite likely to want to do something which sort of bangs the fist on the table and establishes his authority.

"And also something which would get a lot of publicity.

"So I wouldn't be at all surprised if he suddenly said 'Right, I'm sending Prince Harry out of this country,’” said the expert.

"And the reasons that he would use would be the drug issue, because Prince Harry has admitted to taking marijuana, cocaine, magic mushrooms - and may not have filled that in on his visa form,” he noted.