Prince William should not be ‘attacked' for good deeds, says expert

Prince William is supported for his work towards homelessness in the UK amid dire criticism.



The Prince of Wales, working on his project titled Homewards has spoken about his motives in a documentary.

He stated: "I think everyone having a right to a safe and stable home, it benefits us all. I come with no other agenda than desperately trying to help people who are in need."

Royal correspondent Jennie telling OK!.: "I utterly despair of the people who attack someone for trying to do good. What do they expect William to do? Sit in a Palace twiddling his thumbs and ringing a bell for servants? He knows perfectly well that he was born into a position of enormous privilege and wealth and several homes."

"But, as he says... what IS the point of his existence if he doesn't use that privilege and that platform to try to do what he can to help others? He is coming up with innovative ideas... which may go some of the way to helping the homeless,” she noted.