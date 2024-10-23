 
Prince Harry warned he's captured by Meghan Markle: 'Going down'

Prince Harry warned he’s going to spend his entire life at the ‘thrall’ of Meghan

Web Desk
October 23, 2024

Prince Harry has just been warned against following the judgements of a woman that many deem to have the “worst judgment of anyone in the entire world”.

Former Vanity Fair editor, and royal author Tina Brown made these accusations and comments about the Duke.

She made her thoughts down, while speaking to Fox News Digital.

It began with her saying, “In England, they’re going to constantly make a career out of trashing Harry. But actually, the thing about Harry is he’s very good at being Prince Harry.”

And “That’s the tragedy of all of this, is that he is the most talented member of the royal family, without doubt, in terms of being a prince, which is all he does know how to do… he’s really sort of flawless at it.”

But at the same time, “I think he’s pretty much in the thrall of Meghan. The trouble with Meghan is that she has the worst judgment of anyone in the entire world… She’s flawless about getting it all wrong… She really is.”

“She’s a perfectionist about getting it all wrong… Her issue is that she doesn’t listen... She has all these people, asks them their opinion, and then doesn’t follow it. She does what she wants to do. And all of her ideas are total c***, unfortunately.”

