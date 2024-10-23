 
Meghan Markle opens up about 'beautiful friendship' after new title

Royal expert recently claimed that Meghan Markle "cut dead" a number of her former friends, adding the duchess is a ‘fake friend"

October 23, 2024

Meghan Markle opens up about 'beautiful friendship' after new title

Meghan Markle has opened up about ‘beautiful friendship’ amid claims that the duchess has "alienated a lot of former friends" and "cuts them dead" if they upset her.

Speaking to The Sun recently, royal expert Ingrid Seward claimed that Archie and Lilibet doting mother "cut dead" a number of her former friends. She also suggested the title for Meghan, saying she is ‘fake friend.”

Amid these claims, Meghan opened up about her "beautiful friendship" with British designer Clare Waight Keller.

In a statement to the New York Times, Meghan shared that she is a fan of the Japanese casual wear brand and owns several items from their collection as Waight Keller, the talent behind the duchess iconic wedding dress, is set to steer Uniqlo's men's and women's core collections starting Autumn/Winter 2024.

Meghan said, "Her pieces for the brand have movement and modern grace."

According to People, Meghan Markle and Waight Keller have remained close since her wedding over six years ago and share “a beautiful friendship.”

