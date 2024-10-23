King Charles, Queen Camilla release personal emotional message after Australia visit

King Charles and Queen Camilla have released their personal message as they touched down in Samoa for the first time.

This Pacific island nation is hosting Samoa CHOGM 2024- the heads of all 56 Commonwealth counties.

According to royal expert Cameron Walker, for the King - "it’s also his first summit in the top chair as Head of the Commonwealth".

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s personal message reads, “As we head towards Apia, we can’t wait to visit Samoa for the first time together and to experience the warmth of ancient traditions with your remarkable people. Feiloa’i ma le manuia!. – Charles R & Camilla R.”

The royal family shared King Charles and Camilla’s message on social media handles.

Before Samoa, the king and queen visited Australia where they received warm welcome.

As King Charles and Queen Camilla bid farewell to Australia, they shared a video and said “Farewell Australia.

“It was a spectacular end to Their Majesties’ visit to Australia at the iconic Sydney Opera House. Thank you to all who came out to show their support - and for so many special memories.”