Billie Eilish ends up hurting herself badly

Billie Eilish recently shared a pictures of herself indicating that she ended up hurting herself.

The ilomilo singer took to Instagram Story and uploaded a picture which included a photo of her arm covered with a bruise.

The Bad Guy hitmaker re-posted a fan video of the moment and wrote, "Billie falling down the stairs at msg (sic)."

Billie Eilish recently showcased a photo on Instagram handle

The What Was I Made For? singer, who will perform her next show at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on November 2, 2024, also shared a close-up photo of a large purple bruise on her left thigh.

"But literally," Eilish captioned the snap.

The 22-year-old singer was injured on Friday night after she tripped while performing her Hit Me Hard and Soft show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Her bruise story on Instagram comes two days after the lovely singer along with her brother Finneas performed at Saturday Night Live.

The Grammy-winning artist performed her hit tracks Birds of a Feather and Wildflower from her album Hit Me Hard and Soft.