Leonardo DiCaprio, Tenaya Taylor cosy up at nightclub: details inside

Leonardo DiCaprio is making headlines with his recent nightout but it has nothing to do with his regular PDA with girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti.



The Wolves Of The Wallstreet actor, 49, headed to a New York City nightclub hours after his intimate dinner with Ceretti, 26, Sunday night.

An insider spilled to Page Six how the actor partied the night away at The Stafford Room in Manhattan with a group of friends his The Battle of Baktan Cross costar Tenaya Taylor was hosting in honour of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

At one point, DiCaprio was seen getting cosy with Taylor, 33, and seemingly having a good time when the model could not make it out to the private bash.

“They were dancing very closely,” the industry insider said of DiCaprio and Taylor, adding that the pair was also sharing “a lot of laughs” together.

“They hung out the whole night and they were pretty much in a corner together,” the publication quoted the source.

DiCaprio’s friends hung out in a nearby area. Gatsby star’s longtime pal Tobey Maguire was also seen joining them at one point.

The source elaborated that Taylor appeared “very protective” of DiCaprio and made sure that not too many people were approaching or bothering the A-lister.

One sources refuted any suspicions of cheating, confirming that the Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood star and Taylor did not hold hands, kiss or pack on PDA.

The pair left the nightclub together around 3 a.m., per the publication’s source. The insider was uncertain if they departed in the same car.

The outlet cited another source who said noticed that Maguire, 49, allegedly left separately around the same time but “not with them.”

The Italian model is not too concerned with what took place Sunday night, a source close to her and DiCaprio claimed Tuesday, “Vittoria and Teyana are good friends.”

The insider added that the models were even recently “out together the night of the Victoria’s Secret show to celebrate [Ceretti’s] runway debut.”

A third source rubbished the claims of Taylor and DiCaprio flirting are “BS,” asserting that they are just good friends.

For those unversed, the 26-year-old Italian model Ceretti has been dating DiCaprio since the summer of 2023.

Meanwhile, DiCaprio and Taylor sparked romance rumors for the first time in March as they were seen chatting closely at a pre-Oscars bash hosted by the WME talent agency in Beverly Hills, Calif.

A source did confirm then that there was nothing romantic going on between the two despite Taylor’s split from Iman Shumpert in September 2023 after seven years of marriage. The exes, who reportedly finalised their divorce in June, share two daughters Junie, 7, and Rue, 3.