 
Geo News

Tom Hardy mourns major loss: 'Lovely friend'

Tom Hardy pays tribute to Dick Pope as he died on Tuesday

By
Web Desk
|

October 23, 2024

Tom Hardy mourns major loss: Lovely friend
Tom Hardy mourns major loss: 'Lovely friend'

Dick Pope, a two-time Oscar nominee for his work in cinematography, was a good friend of Tom Hardy. However, he passed yesterday, leading the star to give tribute to him.

He died at the age of 77. The British Society of Cinematographers shared news of his passing.

“It is with deepest sadness that we learn of the passing of our friend and colleague Dick Pope BSC,” the group said.

“Dick had a reputation for being a wonderful collaborator and someone who was passionate about the art form of cinematography,” the statement continued.

“He was keen to embrace new technologies and ideas while also ensuring the skills and crafts of those that came before him weren’t lost," the announcement concluded.

Leading the tributes flow, Tom - who worked with him on 2015's Legend - took to Instagram and wrote a brief yet meaningful tribute, “Dick Pope, British Cinematographer, a lovely friend, and all-round Legend. Aug 1947 [to] October 2024.”

Jennifer Lopez's first husband Ojani Noa blames Diddy for short lived marriage
Jennifer Lopez's first husband Ojani Noa blames Diddy for short lived marriage
Inside Liam Payne's 'unconscious' state of mind before tragic fall
Inside Liam Payne's 'unconscious' state of mind before tragic fall
Liam Payne's mentor pays heartfelt tribute after untimely death
Liam Payne's mentor pays heartfelt tribute after untimely death
Prince Harry trying to run from Meghan Markle's clutches
Prince Harry trying to run from Meghan Markle's clutches
Real reason why Beyonce will never return to 'American Idol'
Real reason why Beyonce will never return to 'American Idol'
King Charles excitedly comments on latest cancer treatment breakthrough video
King Charles excitedly comments on latest cancer treatment breakthrough
Keanu Reeves gets honest about film-making: 'Very tough'
Keanu Reeves gets honest about film-making: 'Very tough'
Kate Cassidy reveals Liam Payne planned 'to marry' her in secret note
Kate Cassidy reveals Liam Payne planned 'to marry' her in secret note