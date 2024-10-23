Tom Hardy mourns major loss: 'Lovely friend'

Dick Pope, a two-time Oscar nominee for his work in cinematography, was a good friend of Tom Hardy. However, he passed yesterday, leading the star to give tribute to him.



He died at the age of 77. The British Society of Cinematographers shared news of his passing.

“It is with deepest sadness that we learn of the passing of our friend and colleague Dick Pope BSC,” the group said.

“Dick had a reputation for being a wonderful collaborator and someone who was passionate about the art form of cinematography,” the statement continued.

“He was keen to embrace new technologies and ideas while also ensuring the skills and crafts of those that came before him weren’t lost," the announcement concluded.

Leading the tributes flow, Tom - who worked with him on 2015's Legend - took to Instagram and wrote a brief yet meaningful tribute, “Dick Pope, British Cinematographer, a lovely friend, and all-round Legend. Aug 1947 [to] October 2024.”