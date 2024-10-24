 
Geo News

Sean ‘Diddy' Combs ordered his chefs to keep stock of ‘pink cocaine'

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was involved in the consumption of multiple drugs including marijuana and pink cocaine

By
Web Desk
|

October 24, 2024

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs allegedly directed his employees to carry drugs at all times.

The rapper, who is currently in prison for multiple sexual assault claims, asked his workmen to keep pink cocaine with themselves.

The revelation is made in a complaint filed by Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, a producer and former videographer for Combs.

The complaint alleges that “all employees, from the butler to the chef to the housekeepers,” were required to “walk around with a pouch or fanny pack filled with cocaine, GHB, ecstasy, marijuana gummies … and Tuci …”

In response to the claim, one of Combs’ attorney states: “Mr. Jones is nothing more than a con man, shamelessly looking for an easy and wholly undeserved payday,” the statement said.

“We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn has refused to return our calls. We look forward to addressing these ridiculous claims in court, and intend to take all appropriate action against all who are attempting to peddle.”

