Chris Hemsworth eyes major role in a Disney movie

Chris Hemsworth is reportedly in talks to star in the upcoming Disney movie.



The InSneider Newsletter was the first to report the 41-year-old actor’s major role as the iconic Disney prince in the movie.

The cast and plot details are under wraps, according to the publication, however, the movie will be helmed by Wonka director Paul King.

He is also working on the script with Simon Farnaby and Jon Croker.

However, there are no reports that the film will whether be a live-action or an animated film.

On the work front, the actor will star in an upcoming thriller Crime 101, which boasts a cast of Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan and Halle Berry.

The film’s plot, according to Deadline, is under wraps, but the original short story by Winslow has shades of Heat as it follows high-level jewel thefts.

The theft takes place up and down the Pacific Coast that police have linked to Colombian cartels.

Detective Lou Lubesnick has other ideas and he zeroes in on one perp, a thief looking for a final score.