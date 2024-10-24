Kate Middleton, Prince William reaching a turning point in their relationship

Experts believe Kate Middleton is standing at the cusp of a major turning point in her marriage to Prince William, and its all due to her cancer journey.

Royal correspondent Jennie Bond made this comment and observation public.

According to OK magazine she noted that Kate appears to have kept her eyes straight ahead with “Her focus is on her husband, her children and getting strong enough for a very gradual return to work.”

This makes the expert think “her illness has made her marriage to William stronger than ever, and that was evident from the video.”

“You can try playing peacemaker for just so long, and it looks as though she did make some attempt to bridge the gap.”

But, in the end, “your loyalty and your heart belong to your husband, and I don’t think Catherine will exert any pressure on William to hold out an olive branch to Harry unless he decides that’s what he wants. And that looks wholly unlikely for the foreseeable future,” the expert also said.

The expert even acknowledged Kate’s efforts to keep things on her first public engagement, rather than on her. “Under the radar, low profile, minimal fuss but high impact… that is exactly the sort of engagement we might have expected the Princess of Wales to undertake after such a prolonged absence.”

“A return to public life like this could have been all about Catherine. But, in every way, she tried to make it about the people who mattered, and not about her.”

Before concluding the expert also said, “She dressed down… quiet, smart, unassuming, unnoteworthy. This was about the parents and the community who had suffered such unimaginable loss. It was obviously a risk that it would make it all about her. But she did everything to stop that. There was no advance publicity, total privacy for her meetings with the parents.”