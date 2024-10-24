King Charles' rumored love child sparks security risk: ‘He's coming to me'

King Charles’ alleged love child has some major plans underfoot during the King and Queen’s trip to the down under.

The 58-year-old has been demanding a DNA test to prove his connection to the royals for a while now, and has wound up on the security watch list, during his alleged parent’s trip to Australia.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, Dorante-Day, the alleged love-child even addressed his plans for this trip and said, “What am I going to do this time? Well, I'd be a very silly person not to take action when he comes into the same jurisdiction as me. But I think I'd be even sillier to reveal my hand prematurely,” at the same time.

A protection officer who prefers to remain anonymous also spoke out about everything during an interview with the same outlet and said, “There is probably around 20 names on that watchlist already. And certainly anyone making a noise publicly will be of high interest.”

“Background searches will have already been carried out on any names they have and it's standard to do psych evaluations based on any criminal convictions and social media.”

The minder with over 30 years’ experience in the security sphere also admitted, “Police have the authority to issue a move on notice to anyone they see fit.”

“The psychological brief would have determined if that was necessary already. They take everything into account including the grudge the person may have with them and will also be watching for agitated behaviour.”