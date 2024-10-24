Cardi B moves on after filing for divorce from Offset

Cardi Bi is seemingly moving on after being in an up-and-down relationship with Offset.

Recently, the source close to Cardi B shared with People the efforts that she had made to continue her relationship with her estranged husband, Offset, for her children.

“Cardi tries very hard for things to be amicable with Offset,” the insiders said. “She’s forgiven him for so much in the past because she wants the best for their kids.”

Moreover, “She’s furious with Offset again. Their relationship has always been very up and down. Cardi always moves on though,” the source told the publication.

Before concluding, the insiders revealed the Rapper’s plan after her divorce, which she has filed from Offset after six years of marriage, and shared, “She’s a great mom and this is her focus.”

For those unversed, Cardi B and Offset tied the knot in 2017. The estranged couple share daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 6, son Wave Set Cephus, 3, and a newborn daughter.

Lately, the Bodak Yellow singer expressed her exasperations for Offset on X, formally known as Twitter, by uploading series of posts, which were deleted later, and she also wished the "worst on" her estranged husband.