Sandra Bullock, Keanu Reaves' bond grows stronger: Source

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reaves reportedly had crushes on each other

October 24, 2024

Sandra Bullock is reportedly leaning on Keanu Reaves after the passing of her beloved husband, Bryan Randall.

It is pertinent to mention here that following Bryan Randall’s tragic death in August 2023, Sandra admitted in a confessional that she needed a break from showbiz. 

At the time, the actress maintained that she wanted to spend valuable time with her family and children.

However, a new report of Life & Style established that there is someone else other than her immediate family, who is helping Sandra cope with her husband’s loss.

“Sandra and Keanu got even closer after Bryan’s passing,” a spy also revealed to the outlet.

The source also addressed, “They stayed in touch while he was alive, but now they talk more often.”

For those unversed, Keanu Reaves confessed having a crush on his co-star, Sandra during shooting of the movie Speed back in 1994. On the other, Sandra admitted that she found him "sweet” and “handsome.”

Nonetheless, the duo never got together because they kept their feelings to themselves. 

