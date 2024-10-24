Photo: Timothee Chalamet 'only acting' committed with Kylie Jenner: Source

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s romance is more than one year strong.

As per the latest findings of Life & Style, the American entrepreneur is planning a baby with the acting sensation.

In addition to this, the source mentioned that Kylie wants to chain Timothee Chalamet by having a baby with him.

“She’s putting it out there that she wants them to start trying for a kid,” the source dished.

They went on to address, “And she seems confident he won’t be turned off by the extra pressure.”

“They’ve really been able to figure out a good balance between working and spending quality time together,” the source maintained about Timothee, who was reportedly prioritizing his career over Kylie Jenner romance.

Nonetheless, the spy pointed out that the actor is still unsure about starting a family with the beauty mogul.

In conclusion, the star shared, “The way he acts you’d think he’s totally committed and ready to put a ring on it,” noting, “but his inner circle sees a very different side.”