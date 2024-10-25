Liam Neeson reveals how he strives to be 'a good example' for his sons

Liam Neeson just discussed his sobriety journey!

The Taken star explained how he is quite happy after giving up drinking since 2013 and hasn’t looked back at the habit.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE magazine, Neeson expressed, “I wish I’d done it 20 years ago.”

“I never got sloshed, I never got drunk drunk ever, I don't think. I don't think my character changed much. I was a jolly drinker,” he added.

The Retribution actor continued, “But it was just getting to the stage where, [I’d] get on the telephone at 6 o'clock at night, open a bottle of wine, and after an hour the bottle was finished, just open another one.”

Neeson, whose latest film, Absolution would be out on November 1, and the father to two boys, Micheál, 29, and Daniel. 28, then noted, "It was like, ‘Wait a minute.’ I just thought, ‘This isn't a good example for my boys, so I'm just going to quietly stop. Not going to announce it. Just quietly stop.’ And I did.”

Liam Neeson has previously told GQ in 2014 that he had given up drinking a year before, recalling, “I was drinking too much. It started since my wife died. It was like, so easy to just.... Never at work, never would do it like that, but this time of night?... I’d be on my second bottle.”

“…I gave up the Guinness years ago, because it just — past an age, it sticks to you, you know? So last year, I just thought — they’ve been throwing these action movies at me, and I thought, 'Okay, let’s just change it a little bit.' And it’s been great. I love it,” the 72-year-old told the outlet at that time.