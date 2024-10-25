Prince Harry trusted Meghan Markle could make him ‘star'

Prince Harry believed Meghan Markle will change his life for good in US.



The Duke of Sussex imagined a life of popularity and Hollywood glitz when he left his home country in search of privacy back in 2020.

Royal expert Tina Brown told The Ankler podcast: “He [Harry] was terribly impressed by Meghan.

“He thought that she knew all.

“She persuaded him that she was the savvy Hollywood wheeler-dealer who could come in and make them stars and all the rest of it. And he just sort of blindly followed her like a child, really.”

This comes as Prince Harry gets a property in Portugal, the same place where his cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have a holiday abode:

Royal author Hugo Vickers told The Sun: "I think what you say about you know the connection between the Brooksbank children and Prince Harry's children could be very significant as the years go on, because they will know their cousins as they grow up. And that could be a very nice way in."

"I have always thought that it's very sad for Archie and Lilibet that that one day it'll dawn on them that their cousin is going to be the King of England one day, and normally you'd really rather like to get involved with all that I would have thought, it could be a very interesting extension to life, and so that could be a wonderful route in."

"I think that's a very significant point."