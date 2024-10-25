 
Shakira discusses ‘peak' of grief after breakup with Gerard Pique

Shakira talks about healing after her traumatic breakup with Gerard Pique

Web Desk
October 25, 2024

Shakira admits she has not recovered from her breakup with Gerard Pique.

The Latino songstress, who sat in with GQ Spain for their latest cover, says it will take her a lot of more albums to heal from the loss.

"For many months after my separation I had been silent, trying to begin my mourning, but I couldn't really begin to grieve until I started writing music," she explained. "It was my way of healing. And it continues to be. Grief is a process that is not linear. It is full of peaks and valleys."

The singer admitted her perspective about love has changed after the breakup.

She notes: "It’s not the same. The love of a partner disappointed me. It affected my idiosyncrasy. It’s inevitable, at least for the moment, that I have lost trust in the other."

Shakira then continued: "The healing process is long. It will take me several albums!"

