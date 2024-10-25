'Star Trek: Lower Decks' cast talks about 'blow up and a glow up' finale

The cast of famous season Star Trek: Lower Decks has talked about the upcoming finale.

The finale, premiered on October 24, stars Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noel Wells and Eugene Cordero.

Wells, who play Tendi, told PEOPLE magazine, "It's a blow up and a glow up."

However, Cordero, who star as Rutherford, said, "We all have more responsibilities in season 5. We all grow as humans, and characters, and people, and we find out more of what they're like when they have more responsibility."

"They don't feel as 'Lower Deck-y' in season 5, but then there are moments where they do," he added.

Star Trek: Lower Decks will cover exciting challenges. The crew will encounter alien conflicts, and it also include funny reference from Star Trek: Enterprise.

Additionally, Tawny, who plays Mariner, also talked about the upcoming season, saying, "Garrett Wang, he has so much personality and energy, and he is such a vibe as Harry Kim, that we couldn't have just one."

She added, "So we had to find a way to have multiple Garretts, multiple Harrys, because the fans — and we've been waiting for so long to see Harry — everybody's been waiting for Harry to come back, so we had to do it big."

Ahead of the conclusion of the series, the cast reflected on fans' love and talked about the friendships developed on the show.

"Social media can be kind of a harsh place, but all of the Trek fan interactions have been really positive," Wells said, adding, "I'm going to miss the positivity, and the ownership of something that you love. You rarely get to have that much passion and energy towards the thing that you actually are good at."