Kim Kardashian celebrates Menendez brothers' 'second chance at life'

Kim Kardashian celebrated the latest update in the Erik and Lyle Menendez case, after Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon recommended that they will be resentenced for killing their parents.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram Stories with a lengthy text post, where she said that the brothers were “granted a second chance” and praised Gascon for “righting a significant wrong.”

Moreover, Kim began in her statement by saying, “The Menendez brothers were granted a second chance at life and will wake up tomorrow finally eligible for a parole hearing.”

Additionally, the SKIMS founder, who previously shared she believes the brothers should be freed from prison added, “They could be released in as early as 6 months.”

The Kardashians star continued, “Thank you, George Gascón, for revisiting the Menéndez brothers’ case and righting a significant wrong. Your commitment to truth and fairness is commendable.”

In regards to this, she added, “To the brothers' family, friends, and the millions who have been vocal supporters – your voices were heard. Society’s understanding of child abuse has evolved, and social media empowers us to question the system in place. I believe in the justice system's ability to evolve, and I am grateful for a society where we can challenge decisions and seek justice.”

According to Daily Mail, Kim, who passed California 's “baby bar” exam in 2021, ended her post by writing, “Never stop questioning.”

Furthermore, the star, whose father, Robert Kardashian, was O. J. Simpson's attorney, followed it up with a second text post, writing, “Erik and Lyle are immediately eligible for parole now that their sentence has been reduced to 50 years to life."

As per the publication, Kardashian previously said in an op-ed published earlier this month that she believes Lyle and Erik should be freed from prison.